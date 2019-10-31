Gables Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 904.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,909,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,118. The stock has a market cap of $144.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.71. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,901 shares of company stock worth $12,271,403 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

