Gables Capital Management Inc. Takes $692,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 133,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 122,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,063,000 after purchasing an additional 107,937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,237,000 after acquiring an additional 105,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,221,000 after acquiring an additional 101,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,422,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.87. 23,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,603. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $156.03 and a one year high of $207.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

