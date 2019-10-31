Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $288.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.04 million.

GLPI traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $40.36. 554,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,783. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $289.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.