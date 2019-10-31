Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $93.75. 1,672,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. Garmin has a 1-year low of $59.98 and a 1-year high of $96.44.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Min H. Kao sold 414,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $31,682,944.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,779,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,144,112.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 448,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $35,161,161.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,779,429 shares in the company, valued at $139,525,027.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,010,586 shares of company stock worth $157,174,257 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.