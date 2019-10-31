Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Chevron by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,630,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $590,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,298.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,931. The company has a market capitalization of $224.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

