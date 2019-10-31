GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on GDS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GDS to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised GDS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. 298,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,400. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. GDS has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GDS will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in GDS by 173.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 70,041 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in GDS by 42.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at about $892,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in GDS by 52.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in GDS by 7.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 304,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

