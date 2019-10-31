Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, HitBTC, Bibox and DEx.top. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00217867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.01402977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030118 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00114835 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 7,872,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, The Rock Trading, Bibox and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.