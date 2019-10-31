Genesis Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 11,952,682 Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,952,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,371,000. Liberty Latin America comprises about 5.8% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Latin America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Asset Managers LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 12,273,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,976,000 after buying an additional 851,500 shares in the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 10,741,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,643,000 after buying an additional 1,135,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,280,000 after buying an additional 318,003 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,565,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,288,000 after purchasing an additional 233,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,411,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,651,000 after purchasing an additional 75,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

NASDAQ LILAK traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 447,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,728. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $982.90 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.