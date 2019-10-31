GenesisX Trading Up 3.4% This Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $37,347.00 and $82.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000131 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,049,413 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

