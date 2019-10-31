Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Up 8.7%

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s stock price was up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.50, approximately 189,077 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 52,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Genprex Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Genprex as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genprex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

