Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

THRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

