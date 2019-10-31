Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 1.1% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 667,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,450,000 after buying an additional 205,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,678,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.59. 580,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,304,911. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $58.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.98.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

