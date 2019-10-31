GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.80

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.80 and last traded at $44.77, with a volume of 1844653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 357,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 314,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.0% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 69,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 49.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,010,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,392,000 after purchasing an additional 334,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 11.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

