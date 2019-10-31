GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

GLG Life Tech Corp (TSE:GLG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 3500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market cap of $7.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.33.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.83 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that GLG Life Tech Corp will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation manufactures and sells refined forms of stevia and monk fruit extracts under the ClearTaste brand name in China and North America. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein powder; and sources and sells natural and functional food ingredients, such as pea protein, rice bran, rice protein, erythritol, inositol, inulin, and lycopene for food and beverage companies, as well as for cosmetic industry under the Naturals+ name.

