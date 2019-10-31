GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.93

GLI Finance Ltd (LON:GLIF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.93 and traded as low as $2.25. GLI Finance shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 54,567 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of GLI Finance from GBX 9.40 ($0.12) to GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $7.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.21, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

GLI Finance Limited provides finance to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). The Company’s objective is to produce a stable and predictable dividend yield, with long-term preservation of net asset value, and its investment policy is to invest primarily in senior secured loans. The Company provides loans to SMEs through various finance platforms.

