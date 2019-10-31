Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.40, approximately 310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X China Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 24.17% of Global X China Materials ETF worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Global X China Materials ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CHIM)

Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

