Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Down 6.1%

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.17, approximately 1,131,124 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,075,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.79 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.37 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

