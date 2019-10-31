Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) vs. Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Financial Review

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) and Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gold Reserve and Rare Element Resource’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $51.57 million 3.28 $41.86 million N/A N/A Rare Element Resource N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A

Gold Reserve has higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resource.

Volatility and Risk

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rare Element Resource has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gold Reserve and Rare Element Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Rare Element Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and Rare Element Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -18.72% -18.05% Rare Element Resource N/A -214.35% -69.24%

Dividends

Gold Reserve pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 44.7%. Rare Element Resource does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rare Element Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Rare Element Resource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gold Reserve beats Rare Element Resource on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

About Rare Element Resource

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and rare earth element (REE) deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

