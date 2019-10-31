Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Update

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,600 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 820,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,933.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,031.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,480.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.48. 178,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.51 million, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $248.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

