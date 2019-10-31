Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,167,634 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 528,943 shares.The stock last traded at $3.40 and had previously closed at $3.02.

GSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $10,742,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 465.4% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,567,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 320,622 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $363,000.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

