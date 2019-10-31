Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €50.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.09 ($57.08).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €44.22 ($51.42) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a twelve month high of €48.79 ($56.73). The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.05.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

