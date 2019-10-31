Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €13.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €12.30 ($14.30) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.25 ($14.25).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

