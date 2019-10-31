Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

VIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Viela Bio stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.75. 91,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,045. Viela Bio has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

In related news, Director Xiaomeng Tong acquired 36,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $676,706.25. Also, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $8,138,750.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 471,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,256 in the last quarter.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

