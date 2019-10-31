Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to Neutral

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FSUGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.50. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

FORTESCUE METAL/S Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

