Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,105 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,126,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,266 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.58.

NYSE:GS traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.30 and a 200 day moving average of $204.07. The company has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $234.06.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

