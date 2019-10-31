Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

