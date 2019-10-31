Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 890,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 240,878 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 313.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,203 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.52.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 130,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.77. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

