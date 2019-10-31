Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.50

Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.50 and traded as high as $5.09. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 134,290 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.63 target price on shares of Gran Colombia Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $243.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$103.82 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gran Colombia Gold Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Metcalfe sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total value of C$38,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493 shares in the company, valued at C$2,810.10. Also, Senior Officer Michael Monier Davies sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$143,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$520,760.02. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,038.

About Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

