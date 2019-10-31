Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.06. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Nomura boosted their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $202.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.54.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,284.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catelan Leanne purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

