Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 89.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.24. The stock had a trading volume of 26,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,513. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.27, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $183.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.79 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $166,549.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,446.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $7,624,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,653,497.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,518 shares of company stock worth $14,627,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

