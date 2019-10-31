Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 2,337 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 2.1% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.90.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.62. 631,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,221. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total value of $1,000,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $540,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,937 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,195. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

