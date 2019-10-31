Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Makes New $716,000 Investment in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Weibo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 169,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 42,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,983. Weibo Corp has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Weibo had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Weibo Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura set a $48.00 target price on Weibo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

