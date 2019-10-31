Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.02. 4,906,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,784,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

