Gratus Capital LLC Has $8.06 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $376.68. 897,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,316. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $399.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.55 and a 200 day moving average of $361.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.77.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

