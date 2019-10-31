Gratus Capital LLC Raises Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,586,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,422. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $97,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total transaction of $109,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,672,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

