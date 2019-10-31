Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,083 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 79,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,025. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $49.36.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

