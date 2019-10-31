Gratus Capital LLC Trims Stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,670 shares during the period. KLA-Tencor makes up about 2.0% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,811,000 after acquiring an additional 470,708 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 14.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,391,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,927,000 after buying an additional 418,962 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,843,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,121,000 after purchasing an additional 184,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,924,000 after acquiring an additional 86,714 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 35.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,377,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,031,000 after acquiring an additional 619,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.04. 2,592,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.09. KLA-Tencor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $175.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. ValuEngine downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

In related news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $259,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $306,153.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $39,845.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,893,570. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

