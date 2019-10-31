Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $25 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,035 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $25,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 59,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 762,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 79,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.65.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

