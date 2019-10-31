Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,157 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in VMware were worth $19,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in VMware by 94.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $161.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.64. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on VMware from $206.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $114.00 price target on VMware and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on VMware from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $3,484,282.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $186,189.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,630.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,397 shares of company stock worth $11,796,806. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

