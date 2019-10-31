Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,016 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $26,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,247,309 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,252,762,000 after purchasing an additional 176,869 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $680,043,000 after purchasing an additional 913,279 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,327,338 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $438,186,000 after purchasing an additional 247,824 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $374,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,962 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $374,049,000 after buying an additional 102,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $302,400.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,304.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,989 shares of company stock worth $4,680,776. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA stock opened at $96.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $108.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average is $94.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

