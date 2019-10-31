Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of VF worth $21,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in VF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 28,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in VF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 476,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in VF by 840.5% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 33,402 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VF by 2.2% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the third quarter valued at about $10,968,000.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $82.33 on Thursday. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.46.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.50%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,217.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $1,533,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $12,684,969.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,707 shares of company stock worth $5,422,330. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

