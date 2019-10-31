Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 593,063 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 44.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 736,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 593,063 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $22,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.48. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

