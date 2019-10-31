Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Msci worth $23,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Msci by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Msci by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Msci by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Msci by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Msci by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Msci in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $229.14 on Thursday. Msci Inc has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $247.57. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.42.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

