Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $3,354,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 67,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 18.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.12. 567,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,925. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $99.40 and a one year high of $163.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.27 and a 200 day moving average of $141.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.94.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $135,154.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

