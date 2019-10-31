Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $298,000 Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CELG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,935,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,024,000 after buying an additional 4,122,685 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,476,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,836,000 after buying an additional 3,922,247 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 854.8% in the 2nd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,311,000 after buying an additional 2,317,676 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 3,583,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,270,000 after buying an additional 1,562,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP increased its stake in Celgene by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,842,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,295,000 after buying an additional 1,242,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CELG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.26.

Shares of Celgene stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.03. 5,080,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,803,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.11. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $108.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

