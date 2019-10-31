Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $390,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $33,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,614,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,624. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.94.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,375. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

