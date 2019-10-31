Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Invests $363,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,505,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,567,058,000 after buying an additional 1,694,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,840,000 after buying an additional 1,790,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after buying an additional 23,940,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,222,000 after buying an additional 2,843,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,836,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,149,750. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 47.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.