Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Coherent makes up 1.4% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Coherent worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 724.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Coherent from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coherent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $148.92. 403,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.52 and its 200 day moving average is $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.78. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.10 and a 1-year high of $173.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $339.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.61 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

