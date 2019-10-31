Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) Announces €0.02 Dividend

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GRP stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.22 ($0.02). The stock had a trading volume of 570,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,832. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Greencoat Renewables has a 12-month low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.31 ($0.02).

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms. It operates wind farms with an aggregate capacity of 251 megawatts in Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. Greencoat Renewables PLC is a subsidiary of BRI Wind Farms 3 Limited.

