Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of UKW opened at GBX 146.90 ($1.92) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 143.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. Greencoat UK Wind has a 52-week low of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 148.80 ($1.94).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a research report on Tuesday.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

